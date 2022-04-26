10 months & 8,000 kg waste: How Telangana forest department is sorting its plastic problem

Over 8,000 kg of plastic waste has been collected from Telangana’s Amrabad Tiger Reserve, one of the largest tiger reserves in the country, over the last 10 months by the forest department’s ‘swachh sevaks’ or ragpickers that include the indigenous Chenchu tribesmen and women.

Having transported about 7,000 kg of such non-biodegradable waste to recycling plants, the Amrabad model has now been recommended by the department for emulation at other forest reserves and urban parks in the state.

Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR), formerly part of the Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve during unified Andhra Pradesh, has 65 kilometres of highway passing through it between checkpoints at Mannanur and Domalapenta, connecting Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR), formerly part of the Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve during unified Andhra Pradesh, has 65 kilometres of highway passing through it between checkpoints at Mannanur and Domalapenta, connecting Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. With a steady flow of visitors flocking Srisailam temple and dam as well as other parts of AP, the highway witnesses a steady flow of traffic.

While the plastic collection has been going on for a few years, the forest department streamlined the collection, storage, and segregation of plastic waste in July 2021. Following the success of ATR, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) R M Dobriyal recently instructed the officials to emulate this at other national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and urban parks.

B Srinivas, the field director of ATR, said that the ‘swachh sevaks’ collect about 600 kg of plastic every week and on certain weeks, during holidays and festivals, the quantity would go past 2,000 kg a week. What started as efforts to safeguard the forest ecosystem through the collection of discarded plastic waste, will now take a step towards preventing people from polluting the forests.

The department has employed 13 ragpickers for the collection of litter along the highway and from near Umamaheshwaram temple and Maddimadugu temple inside the forest range. The collected waste material is packed in gunny bags by ragpickers and left on the road for the waste collection vehicles to pick them up for transportation to the recycling shed at Mannanur. The staff here segregate pet bottles, multilayer plastic wrappers, cardboard boxes and paper plates. They are baled using a machine and transported to Hyderabad for recycling. Bales of PET bottles fetch about Rs 20 to 35 per kg while papers and cartons get Rs 8 per kg.

“We are shortly going to establish a plastic checkpoint at Mannanur and Domalapenta to take away plastic bottles and polythene bags, etc from travellers. Similarly, we will be setting up a kiosk where we will take away their plastic water bottles and instead provide them with a glass bottle full of water. For instance, if we charge Rs 100 for the glass bottle at the entry point they can get back Rs 80 when they return it at the exit point,” said Srinivas, adding that talks with a company are currently underway.

Further, Forest Divisional Officer (FDO – Amrabad Division) Rohith Gopidi noted that the amount of plastic collected could have been double had the authorities not started patrolling to discourage people from stopping along the highway. “In non-Covid times, we expect 10,000 kg to 12,000 kg of waste in a year. As long as the traffic is heavy, the problem will persist. That is why we are now trying to prevent people from littering the forest,” he added.

According to him, the local Chenchu tribals are being trained in stitching cloth and jute bags.

According to him, the local Chenchu tribals are being trained in stitching cloth and jute bags. “At our plastic checkpoint, we will ask people to deposit plastic and buy these bags. It can be a souvenir for them and a source of income to the tribal people,” he added. There are also talks of adding one more patrolling vehicle in addition to the extra component called plastic checkpoints.

The department is also exploring the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) as a policy. This will enable them to place the responsibility of treatment and disposal of plastic waste on various corporates to some extent. On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, on April 22, FDO Gopidi gave a detailed presentation to the department top brass on best practices to be adopted.

Apart from ATR and Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR), the Amrabad model was decided to be extended to three national parks (KBR, Mrugavani, and Harina Vanasthali located in and around Hyderabad), four sanctuaries (at Pakhal, Kinnerasani, Pocharam and Eturunagaram), and 109 urban forests and parks.

Apart from ATR and Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR), the Amrabad model was decided to be extended to three national parks (KBR, Mrugavani, and Harina Vanasthali located in and around Hyderabad), four sanctuaries (at Pakhal, Kinnerasani, Pocharam and Eturunagaram), and 109 urban forests and parks.