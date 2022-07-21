scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Telangana floods: State pegs losses at Rs 1,400 crore, seeks Rs 1,000 crore immediate central aid

Incessant rains across the state’s northern and eastern districts had inundated and cut-off villages in low-lying areas disrupting power, water and supply of essentials.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
July 21, 2022 12:47:05 pm
Hyderabad: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rain on Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

The Telangana government has sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre, after arriving at an estimated loss of Rs 1,400 crore to floods in its northern and eastern districts last week.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Wednesday that the state government has submitted a report to the Centre of the preliminary estimations of flood losses in the natural calamity.

Incessant rains across the state’s northern and eastern districts had inundated and cut-off villages in low-lying areas disrupting power, water and supply of essentials and leading to widespread flooding. Farmers across the state are worried about their crops as their fields were flooded at the beginning of the season itself.

Meanwhile, a team of experts designated to assess the flood-related damages in the state and submit a report to the Centre is expected to arrive in Hyderabad Thursday.

During the week, nearly 30,000 people were relocated to rescue camps. At least 15 lives were lost and the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where flood waters in the River Godavari touched 71 feet against a third level warning of 53 feet, was the worst affected. Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Peddapalli were also battered by heavy rain.

Giving detail, the state government said the Roads and Buildings Department has incurred a loss of Rs 498 crore towards roads and causeways that were washed away. Panchayat Raj Department suffered a loss of Rs 449 crore, followed by the Municipal Administration Department which pegged its losses at Rs 379 crore. Similarly, the Irrigation Department has prepared losses to the tune of Rs 33 crore, whereas Energy Department pitched a figure of Rs 7 crore.

The preliminary estimation of losses incurred by these departments was compiled and presented to the Centre. The state government said it has also estimated a loss of Rs 25 crore to submergence of villages, incidents of house collapse and evacuation and relocation of the victims.

Following respite from the floods, the Health Department has been conducting health camps across the 8 worst-affected districts. The department along with district collectors prepared an action plan to prevent seasonal diseases by dividing flood-affected areas into 4 geographical regions. Rapid response teams are deployed and a special focus has been given to 297 high-risk areas. A house-to-house fever survey is also underway.

