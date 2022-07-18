Telangana floods: Health camps, rapid response teams, round-the-clock war room to prevent disease outbreaks

After week-long heavy rains led to the flooding of the Godavari river in the north and eastern districts of Telangana, the focus from relief and rescue has now shifted to preventing an outbreak of diseases. At least 15 lives were lost in monsoon-related incidents last week.

Medical camps have been set up & our staff are on the ground in Bhadradri kothagudem, Mulugu, Peddapally and other flood affected areas. Telangana govt under direction of #CMKCR garu is ensuring that sufficient quantities of medicines and consumables are made available 1/2 pic.twitter.com/oZlkBNBn27 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) July 17, 2022

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao visited rehabilitation centres and enquired about the health and wellbeing of people relocated here.

Nearly 25,000 people are put up in relief camps. Apart from sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore to the worst-affected Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka assembly constituencies to chart out plans and prevent future floods, the chief minister also announced an immediate financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each flood-affected family, 20 kg free rice per family for two months, compensation for crop damages, and construction of 3,000 houses.

On Saturday and Sunday, the health department conducted 289 health camps in these districts and 24,674 patients were treated, according to Dr G Srinivas Rao, the director of public health.

The department directed the district administrations of Adilabad, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Peddapalli to form rapid response teams (RRTs) at district and divisional level apart from establishing helpline numbers for the public.

The state government appointed Dr Rao as nodal officer to monitor the health of the people in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. The director of medical education Dr K Ramesh Reddy was appointed the nodal officer in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Peddapalli districts.

Dr Rao visited Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday, whereas Dr Reddy visited Manchiryal and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts to review the preparedness against disease outbreaks.

A state-level war room was established to function round-the-clock and helpline numbers 9030227324 and 040-24651119 were launched. The officials have been directed to ensure sufficient quantities of medicines and reach peripheral institutions. They were instructed to prepare information, education and communication (IEC) material highlighting prevention and control measures for waterborne and vector-borne diseases.