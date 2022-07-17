Cloudburst is ‘foreign conspiracy’, claims Telangana CM KCR as he visits flood-hit region

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the flood-affected Bhadrachalam town on Sunday afternoon and met displaced people at relief camps. He also announced an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 per family to those at the camps.

Speaking at Bhadrachalam, the chief minister suggested that cloudbursts “are a conspiracy”. “There is this new phenomenon called cloudburst. This is what happened in the Godavari region which caused the floods. There are reports that these cloudbursts are a conspiracy by foreign sources. They first did a cloudburst in Leh-Ladakh, then in Uttarakhand, and now in Godavari region. There are theories that these cloudbursts are being done to destabilise the country,” the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief claimed.

He said the dam on the Kadem river, a tributary of Godavari, in Nirmal district miraculously withstood the floods. “It is God’s miracle that the dam survived. Its maximum capacity is about 2.90 lakh cusecs but during this flood, it reached 5 lakh cusecs and it is a miracle it is still standing. Thankfully, there is no loss of life in spite of the heavy floods,” he said.

The chief minister had to cancel his plan to conduct an aerial survey of the region around Bhadrachalam due to inclement weather. Rao reached Warangal by helicopter and proceeded to Bhadradri Kothagudem district by road to assess the extent of the flooding and the damage. The chief minister, who inspected the overflowing river from the Godavari bridge, later visited relief shelters to inspect the arrangements there.

He assured those at the camps that they will receive free rice and essential commodities when they return to their houses. Reacting to requests from people living in low-lying areas who have often been affected by the floods in Godavari river, the chief minister promised that a new residential colony would be built at a safer and higher location and all the families would be relocated there. “Singareni (Collieries Company) and the state government will allocate at least Rs 1,000 crore to build the residential colony. Once we are out of this situation, I will send a team to conduct the survey and suggest where we can build,” Rao said.

The chief minister cautioned officials not to relax because rains are expected to continue till the end of the month. He directed the health authorities to start spraying disinfectants as the waters recede and warned about the threat of epidemic. Rao further said that medical and health teams from neighbouring districts, including doctors from the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College at Warangal, will be deployed in the district to assist local medical teams.