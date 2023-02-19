Telangana: 5-time Secunderabad Cantt MLA G Sayanna passes away

G Sayanna, five-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantt, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad Sunday. Sayanna, 72, was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the hospital three days ago. According to his family, his blood sugar levels dropped drastically Sunday and he passed away while receiving emergency treatment. He had been ailing with kidney-related problems for months and had been in and out of the hospital several times.

Hailing from a Scheduled Caste community, Sayanna dominated the Secunderabad Cantt Assembly constituency from 1994 when he first won as a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader. He went on to win on a TDP ticket in 1999, 2004, and 2014. In 2015, he joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) and won again in the December 2018 Assembly elections. In 2009, he lost to Congress’s Dr P Shankar Rao. In 2014, post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, in spite of a pro-TRS wave that swept the state, Sayanna won from Secunderabad Cantt comfortably on a TDP ticket.

My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 19, 2023

Born in March 1951, Sayanna studied Law at Osmania University and joined the TDP when NT Rama Rao launched the party. He had been a loyal TDP worker and leader until 2015 when he decided to join the TRS. In the pre-bifurcation Andhra Pradesh Assembly, he was a member of the House Committee on the rehabilitation of street children and was credited with a lot of good work. He also worked against child trafficking. He was a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board. His daughter Lasya Nandita was elected as a municipal corporator from Kavadiguda in Hyderabad in 2016 but lost in the December 2020 municipal polls.

Condoling his death, IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that Sayanna was a humble and polite leader who toiled for the well-being of the people of Secunderabad Cantt. Armour BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy said that it was unthinkable that Sayanna’s voice will not be heard anymore in the Legislative Assembly.

“He was not only a representative of the underprivileged communities but also contributed immeasurably to the development of the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency,” he said.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy expressed his grief over the death of Sayanna and said that his death is a great loss to the BRS party.