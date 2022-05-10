Telangana: Fifty tribal villages to get three-phase power supply soon

Fifty tribal villages located on the fringes of protected forests in northern Telangana will get three-phase power supply at the earliest, the Telangana forest department said Tuesday after a coordination meeting with officials of tribal welfare and electricity departments at its headquarters. It also decided to invite proposals for electrification of 182 other villages located inside protected forests.

According to officials, 232 habitations across the state require a three-phase power supply. A decision to electrify all such remote hamlets and provide a three-phase supply, a long pending demand of people, was taken by the government a few months ago. Officials reviewed the progress of work with the field officers via video conference.

RM Dobriyal, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and the head of forest force, told indianexpress.com that the meeting resolved to expedite the process and supply power to remote hamlets at the earliest. These hamlets are on the fringes of forest areas.

“We found out that in 50 villages, mostly in Adilabad, Nirmal, and Kothagudem, it (electrification) can be done immediately. We gave permission right away and told the field staff. These villages, we found, fall less in habitat areas and are within ROFR (Scheduled Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (RoFR) Act, 2006),” the PCCF said.

Regarding another 182 tribal hamlets, mostly located in districts of Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancheriyal, Khammam, and Kothagudem, the PCCF said that the process is being fast-tracked. “Because these hamlets are located inside the protected forests, they have to send proposals under the Forest Conservation Act. We have sought proposals before May 16,” he added.

The state government had earlier informed that more than 3,000 tribal hamlets located across the state were already provided with a three-phase electric supply and the rest, which are located inside and adjoining forest areas, would be given supply soon. The government had estimated a cost of Rs 250 crore for the electrification of tribal hamlets.