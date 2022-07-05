Telangana: Fake sadhus, hawala operators from Rajasthan arrested

The Telangana police recently busted an interstate gang of fake sadhus and hawala operators that cheated citizens in the name of performing occult ceremonies.

The police had started an investigation after the gang duped a 53-year-old businessman from Bhongir to the tune of Rs 37 lakh over the last two years in the name of performing rituals.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat announced the arrest of four fake sadhus and three hawala operators Tuesday. Meanwhile, four others, including two fake sadhus and two hawala operators, are absconding.

According to the police, the accused targeted emotionally vulnerable people. The gang usually told their targets that they were experiencing problems owing to astrological issues and suggested that some rituals be performed.

Two of the accused, Sanjunath and Ghorakhnath, both absconding, met with the complainant at his office in November 2020. The police said the complainant had fallen from his motorcycle after losing balance and upon narrating the incident to the duo who were seeking alms in the disguise of sadhus, the latter convinced the complainant to perform a puja to get rid of sarp dosha.

They charged Rs 41,000 for performing the puja at the complainant’s home, and the gang duped him to the tune of Rs 37.71 lakh till February 2022. The accused reportedly collected the money through hawala agents.

The gang usually told their targets that they were experiencing problems owing to astrological issues and suggested that some rituals be performed. (Express photo) The gang usually told their targets that they were experiencing problems owing to astrological issues and suggested that some rituals be performed. (Express photo)

Bhongir town police and the Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone arrested Ramnath (40), Jonnath (33), Govindnath (28), Arjunnath (22), Punaram (37), Prakash Jota (27) and Vasna Ram (22), all from Sirohi district in Rajasthan. The police also seized Rs 8.30 lakh in cash from them.

(Express photo) (Express photo)

The other accused, Sanjunath, Ghorakhnath, Prakash Prajapathi and Ramesh Prajapati, also from Rajasthan, are absconding.