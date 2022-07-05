Telangana: Fake educational certificate racket busted, four arrested

The Telangana Police arrested Tuesday four people allegedly involved in preparing and supplying fake educational certificates of reputed universities in return for money. Fake and forged certificates of Kakatiya University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Satavahana University, MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences – Bengaluru, Anna University – Chennai, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith – Varanasi were seized from them.

Speaking to the media, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the main accused, Sirisala Lakshmi, managing director of SL Overseas Education Consultancy located at Chaitanyapuri, and three others – Vadde Rohith Kumar, Vadlamuri Srinivasa Rao, and Garepally Sai Pranay, have been targeting those who sought shortcuts to go abroad. They supplied fake certificates in return for Rs 1 lakh.

The police said they recovered around 40 fake consolidated memorandum of marks, 30 fake degree certificates and 30 fake provisional certificates, apart from two fake letter of recommendation certificates, two fake study & conduct certificates, two fake transfer certificates and four fake experience certificates. The police also seized 30 non-judicial stamp papers, two fake rubber stamps, two laptops, four mobile phones and a printer from them.

The Chaitanyapuri police began the investigation after a 29-year-old approached them with a bunch of fake certificates the overseas consultancy prepared for him in the process of his visa processing. The complainant told the police that he wished to go abroad for higher education and had submitted his certificates from intermediate education and paid Rs 1 lakh to the consultancy.

After going through the documents, he found out that the consultancy had prepared a degree provisional certificate from Kakatiya University, a consolidated memorandum of marks, a convocation certificate, a graduation declaration certificate in the name of Sahithi Degree College, a letter of recommendation for master’s program on his name and all certificates were fake and issued from Kakatiya University, Warangal.

Police enquiries found out that the accused Vadde Rohith Kumar, who is presently working as a software test engineer in an IT company in the city, had scanned and saved educational certificates for different courses from various universities. Depending on the demand and urgency, he used to charge about Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 to forge these documents. The police said Sirisala Lakshmi, who has been running SL Overseas Consultancy for the last six months, joined Rohith Kumar in her greed to make more money.

“Most of the students are getting fake and forged educational certificates to satisfy the visa requirements at USA/UK/Canada/Australia consulates as well as to get placements in the IT sector or private sector. All the unemployed youth are advised to be careful about these bogus overseas consultants and don’t indulge in procuring fake certificates and not to spoil their bright career,” said the police commissioner.