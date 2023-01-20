scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
State-wide eye screening begins in Telangana, 1.6 lakh tested on day 1

The aim of ‘Kanti Velugu’ is to eliminate preventable blindness, Health Minister T Harish Rao said. On the first day, 1,500 camps were conducted – 522 in urban areas and 978 in rural areas.

Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, a state-sponsored mass eye screening programme. (Twitter/@TelanganaHealth)
Kicking off the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, a state-sponsored mass eye screening programme, as many as 1,60,471 people underwent screening at 1,500 camps set up across Telangana Thursday. The ‘Kanti Velugu 2.0’ was formally launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Khammam a day ago.

Of the 1.6 lakh people screened on day one, 37,046 people were handed reading glasses and another 33,210 were identified for prescription glasses which will be handed to them soon. Among those who underwent screening on Thursday were 72,580 males, 87,889 females, and two transgenders.

After inaugurating the programme at Vivekananda Community Hall in Ameerpet, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that gated communities and apartment societies that wished to undergo screening under the programme could request the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation through Twitter or the official website. On the first day, 1,500 camps were conducted, of which 522 were in urban areas and 978 were in rural areas.

According to the department, around 15 lakh spectacles have been dispatched to all the primary health centres and urban campsites. The minister said that 1,500 teams will conduct tests at 16,533 centres across the state in a phased manner while medicines and spectacles will be distributed to the needy.

“The aim is to eliminate preventable blindness. The first phase of the programme was completed in eight months in 2018. This time we will distribute ‘Made in Telangana’ spectacles,” the minister said. Between 9 am and 4 pm on weekdays, the eye screening camps will continue for the next 100 days.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:43 IST
