Telangana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 30

In this May 13, 2021 file photo, a road leading to landmark Charminar monument is closed during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad (AP)

The Telangana government extended the ongoing statewide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infections till May 30. The state had first imposed a 10-day lockdown from May 12, while allowing a daily relaxation between 6 am and 10 am.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to extend lockdown after speaking with ministers over the phone to elicit their opinions. The ministers are busy monitoring measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus and ensuring medical supplies at the field level, according to the note. In this situation, the CM canceled the cabinet meeting scheduled for May 20, to review the lockdown, and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue a Government Order on the extension of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday decided to implement the Center’s Ayushman Bharat (PM Jana Arogya Yojna) in Telangana, almost two-and-a-half years after the scheme was launched nationwide.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, according to the CMO, has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending medical services in tune with the Center’s guidelines. Principal Secretary (Health) S.A.M Rizvi issued orders to the CEO of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust to ensure treatment of patients in empanelled hospitals across the state as per the converged scheme. Earlier the state Health and Medical department signed an MOU with the National Health Authority. Accordingly, the department framed guidelines for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.

Telangana had maintained that its Aarogyasri was better than Ayushman Bharat and rejected it. However, in December 2020, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a video conference, about the state’s decision to ‘dovetail’ Aarogyasri with Ayushman Bharat.

As of May 18, with 3,982 new infections on Tuesday, Telangana’s active caseload stands at 48,110. Greater Hyderabad reported 607 new cases. Due to a steady decline in new cases, the rate of recovery from Covid-19 has now risen to 90.47 percent. According to the daily health bulletin, 27 persons succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. The toll as of date stands at 3,012. With 71,616 samples were tested for the virus on Tuesday and results awaited for 2,149 samples, the test positivity rate stood at 5.73 percent.