Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Telangana enters pact with Iran govt to restore shared heritage at state archives in Hyderabad

“The entire project cost of the initiative will be implemented by the Noor International Microfilm Centre…and borne by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a statement said.

The Telangana government joined hands with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to restore millions of historical documents. (File Photo)

The Telangana government Wednesday joined hands with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to restore millions of historical documents in order to give the future generations a glimpse of the state’s rich heritage.

The Telangana State Archives and Research Institute in Hyderabad and the Noor International Microfilm Centre, Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi, signed a memorandum of understanding to repair, conserve, digitize and catalogue Urdu and Persian historical manuscripts and documents available at the state archives.

With a shared cultural history in the backdrop of both the civilisations dating back centuries, the preservation of archival documents available in Hyderabad for posterity is an important aspect in the preservation of their common heritage, said officials.

The Telangana State Archives and Research Institute has a collection of rare historical records dating back to 1406 AD on the Bahmani, Qutb Shahi, Adil Shahi and Mughal dynasties that ruled over the region. The institute houses more than 43 million documents, of which 80 per cent are in the classical Persian and Urdu languages owing to them being the official languages of the erstwhile dynasties of the Hyderabad Deccan region. The records also include the original copies of GOs, gazettes etc of unified Andhra Pradesh from 1956 to 2014.

The MoU was signed at the new T-Hub campus in Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Dr Ali Chegeni, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of ITE&C and industries, Dr Zareena Parveen, director of state archives and research institute, Dr Mehdi Khajeh Piri, director of Noor International Microfilm Centre (NIMC) and Ali Niroomand, regional director for the South Indian States, NIMC, were also present.

“Once the Urdu and Persian historical manuscripts and documents available at the state archives are conserved, digitized and catalogued, they will be a valuable asset for scholars from other countries who regularly collaborate with Telangana State Archives for their research on the medieval and modern history of India and Telangana,” the statement said.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:25:48 pm
