Telangana engineering student strangles classmate, dismembers body in act of revenge

A mechanical engineering student in Telangana allegedly strangled his classmate to death and dismembered the body in an act of revenge over a love affair, police said.

The incident occurred on February 17, but the accused Harihara Krishna, 22, surrendered Saturday at Abdullapurmet police station on the Vijayawada highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The victim’s dismembered body was found on a hillock there, officers added.

The police said Krishna is in a relationship with the former girlfriend of the victim Nenawat Naveen, 22, of Nakrekal in Nalgonda. Officers at Abdullapurmet police station said that after Naveen parted ways with the woman, Krishna grew close to her.

However, Naveen recently started texting the woman in a bid to rekindle their friendship, investigators said. In his confession to the police, Krishna said that a few days ago he was with the woman when Naveen called and texted her, which infuriated him and he planned to eliminate Naveen.

On February 17, Naveen left for college as usual from Nakrekal at 7 am. In the afternoon, Krishna offered to drop him on his motorcycle and took him to an isolated place in Pedda Amberpet area where he attacked and strangled him.

Revealing further details about the crime, Station House Officer V Swamy said, “Krishna consumed liquor and also purchased a knife before picking up Naveen. They went to a friend’s room where the duo consumed alcohol again and quarrelled over Naveen’s efforts to re-establish friendship with the woman. After taking him to an isolated spot, Krishna strangled Naveen. Using the knife, he beheaded the victim and severed all parts of his body. He apparently cut away those parts which he felt had touched his girlfriend when she was in a relationship with Naveen two years ago.”

Meanwhile, Naveen’s family had lodged a missing complaint and were searching for him till Saturday when Krishna turned himself in at the police station in the afternoon.