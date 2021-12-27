Six Naxals killed in Telangana, encounter ongoing

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
December 27, 2021 9:37:50 am
December 27, 2021 9:37:50 am
At least six Maoists, including four women, were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces in the Pesalapadu forest area in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the early hours of Monday morning.
A combing operation is underway in the area.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-