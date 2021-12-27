scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
Six Naxals killed in Telangana, encounter ongoing

🔴 A combing operation is underway in the area.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
December 27, 2021 9:37:50 am
Chhattisgarh Woman Naxal killed in encounterSix Naxals were killed on Monday (Representational)

At least six Maoists, including four women, were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces in the Pesalapadu forest area in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the early hours of Monday morning.

A combing operation is underway in the area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

