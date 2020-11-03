Telangana: Empty coach catches fire at railway station, no injuries

Thick smoke engulfed the entire coach as officials raised an alarm.

Fire broke out in a railway coach standing at the Medchal railway station Tuesday afternoon. There were no passengers in the coach and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Thick smoke engulfed the entire coach as officials raised an alarm. According to a statement from the south central railway (SCR), the fire was reported by on-duty station master of the Medchal Railway Station at 1.50 pm. The fire had erupted on a stabled coach, it said.

“Immediately a fire engine was ordered. At the station, 10 coaches were stabled on Road No. 4 since 22nd September 2020. Out of these 10 Coaches, 01 Sleeper Coach was burnt. The On-duty Railway Staff took immediate preventive steps like isolation of rest of the coaches, disconnecting the Over Head Electrical supply, etc,” the statement said.

The fire was brought under control and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

