Telangana’s total number of voters drops to 2.99 crore

Telangana’s total number of voters has declined from 3.03 crore to 2.99 crore – a drop of 3.63 lakh voters compared to last January, while the number of young voters in the age group of 18 and 19 years has gone up by 1,95,443.

The data was shared Thursday evening by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Vikas Raj who released the final roll for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) – 2023 Final Electors List for all the 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana. The state is set to go to assembly polls later this year.

Vikas Raj said that a total of 6,84,408 voters were added to the electoral rolls and 2,72,418 voters were deleted from the SSR-2023 draft roll published on November 9, 2022, after receiving claims and objections. While the final roll (SSR-2022) published on January 5, 2022, had 3,03,56,894 electorate, the draft roll (SSR-2023) published on November 9, 2022, had 2,95,65,669 voters. After weeding out bogus voters following rounds of additions and deletions, this number has further dropped to 2,99,77,659 in the final roll published Thursday.

Of the 2.99 crore voters in the state, 1,50,48,250 are males and 1,49,24,718 are females. There are 1,951 third-gender voters apart from 2,740 NRI voters and 15,282 service electors in the final roll.

The CEO said that following several interventions, the enrolment of young voters in the age group of 18-19 years went up from 83,207 in January 2022 to 2,78,650 in the final roll. A total of 2,808 new electors from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Thoti, Kollam, Kondareddi and Chenchus were enrolled following special campaigns, in addition to 3,55,828 new women voters and 312 new transgender voters. “A total of 20,246 forms were received from voters who are above 17 years, which will be processed in the due time,” he added.

According to him, the meetings of political parties were held and the list of claims and objections in Form-9, 10, 11, 11A, and 11B were handed over to them every week as a part of transparency measures.

“The copy of the same was also made available on the website of the CEO and District Election Officers (DEOs). All the applicants were given adequate opportunity to appear for the hearing,” he said, while noting that the enrolment of electors is a continuous process and eligible citizens who could not apply during the SSR-2023, can now apply through the NVSP website, voter helpline APP or submit their filled in physical forms to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the applications will be processed as part of the continuous updation. Similarly, Form 8 may be used to change the address and other particulars, he said.