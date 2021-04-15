Telangana: Election schedule announced for two municipal corporations, five municipalities

According to the notification, undersigned State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi, returning officers will issue election notice on April 16 and display ward-wise electoral rolls of urban local bodies on the same day.

The Telangana State Election Commission Thursday announced the schedule for elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the state apart from elections to fill casual vacancies in municipalities.

Polls will be held between 7 am and 5 pm on April 30 and results will be announced after counting of votes on May 3.

Elections are due in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation, and also in the municipalities of Siddipet in Siddipet district, Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district, Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, and Kothur in Rangareddy district. Elections will be held for 263 wards in the above municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

Besides, elections will also be held for eight wards that have fallen vacant in municipalities of Gajwel, Nalgonda, Jalpally, Alampur, Bodhan, Parkal, Metpally, and Bellampally. One seat that fell vacant in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will also hold election.

According to the notification, undersigned State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi, returning officers will issue election notice on April 16 and display ward-wise electoral rolls of urban local bodies on the same day. Candidates can file their nominations till 5 pm on April 18. The nominations will be scrutinised on April 19 and candidates can withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on April 22.

The final list of contesting candidates will be published on April 22. The SEC has also kept aside May 2 as a reserve day for re-poll, if any. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 3 and results will be declared soon after.

Elections will be held to 66 and 60 wards of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation, respectively. Siddipet and Jadcherla municipalities have 43 wards and 27 wards, respectively. Whereas, Atchampet municipality and Nakrekal municipality have 20 wards. Kothur municipality has 27 wards. Similarly, elections are to be held for Ward no. 18 – Lingojiguda in circle 4 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, too.