Diwali-related eye injuries rising in Telangana, Hyderabad hospital reports sudden conjunctivitis outbreak

More firecracker-related eye injuries were being reported this Diwali when compared to the last two years when the festivities were limited owing to Covid-19, according to the government facility Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.

Officials said 41 patients were brought to the hospital with Diwali-related eye injuries till Monday midnight and 19 (11 male, 8 female) of them were admitted. Four of them have severe injuries and need surgery, and one among them, a 27-year-old woman, needs to undergo many surgeries to regain her vision, said officials.

More firecracker-related eye injury patients are likely to come to the SD Eye Hospital as severe cases from across the state are expected to be referred here. The hospital has set up a separate team to tackle such cases.

In 2020, 24 people were brought in with eye injuries and one required surgery. In 2021, 54 patients were brought in and seven required surgery.

According to hospital superintendent Dr V Rajalingam, the number of people brought to the hospital this year with firecracker-related injuries was far below the corresponding figure in 2019. As per hospital records, in 2019, 124 Diwali-related injuries were reported at the hospital and four needed surgery.

Meanwhile, Telangana has been witnessing a sudden conjunctivitis outbreak. Dr Rajalingam told The Indian Express that over 100 conjunctivitis cases were reported at the SD Eye Hospital on Sunday and Monday.

“We have informed the government about this sudden outbreak. Our microbiologists examined the samples and confirmed it viral and not bacterial. We have assured the government that we are ready to take care of the situation,” he said. On any given day, the SD Eye Hospital sees around 4 such cases.

According to health department sources, 383 of a total of 878 students in a government residential school in Shadnagar and 150 of a total of 400 students of a social welfare boys hostel in Borabanda had conjunctivitis.

“These patients don’t need admission. They usually recover on their own and need treatment only to prevent complications,” the superintendent said. The SD Eye Hospital is providing eye drops to take care of the students at the Borabanda hospital while the state health department is holding a special camp for students in Shadnagar.

When contacted, Rangareddy district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr B Venkateswar Rao said the situation is under control in the Shadnagar school. “Only about 35 students are still in isolation at the school, all others have been sent to their homes. They are given antibiotics, anti-allergic drugs and anti-inflammatory drugs,” he said.

The spread started Thursday, according to the DMHO, when one of the boys returned to the school hostel from home with the infection. “It is highly contagious but there is nothing to worry about. It’s important to isolate yourself when you feel irritation or redness in the eye,” he added. The school first turned a dormitory into an isolation facility and then converted the dining hall into one and as cases kept rising, recovering students were sent back home. The health officials here noticed both bacterial and viral conjunctivitis.