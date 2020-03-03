Telangana: Distribution of homeopathic medicine to ‘prevent’ coronavirus draws flak online

An adult is advised to take a dose of 6 pills per day for three days. The dosage varies for a child below one year of age and above one year of age. (Photo: Rahul V Pisharody/Twitter) An adult is advised to take a dose of 6 pills per day for three days. The dosage varies for a child below one year of age and above one year of age. (Photo: Rahul V Pisharody/Twitter)

The distribution of homeopathic medicine to ‘prevent’ coronavirus in Telangana has come under severe criticism online. Many wondered how the department of Ayush could come up with preventive medicine for a virus outbreak as recent as COVID-2019.

In small plastic bottles, these “prophylactic” pills are being distributed currently at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana and at the government Homeopathy hospital at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. An adult is advised to take a dose of 6 pills per day for three days. The dosage varies for a child below one year of age and above one year of age.

As many call the medicine as “fake” and questioned its effectiveness, Dr N Lingaraju, additional director (homeo), department of Ayush, Government of Telangana, told indianexpress.com that it is up to people to take it if they wish. He clarified the state government has not yet declared the medicine for preventing spread of coronavirus.

“We are giving Arsenicum album with 30 potency, one dose of which can be taken daily for three days. The government of India’s advisory board has suggested this medicine to prevent coronavirus. We have distributed the same during swine flu and dengue fever outbreak and in 90 percent cases we had positive results in preventive aspect,” he stated.

However, he clarified that the state government has not directed distribution of the ‘preventive medicine’.

“The symptoms of coronavirus is what we treat. Homeopathy is depended on symptomology treatment. For symptoms like severe cold, cough, sneezing, high temperature, etc, our arsenic album is suitable. The medicine prevents these symptoms,” he added.

The department has been distributing the pills at the thermal screening counter at the RGI Airport since February 6.

According to Dr Lingaraju, the medicine is available throughout the year at the government homeo hospital at Ramanthapur. Our team at the airport is working 24X7. One plastic bottle is sufficient for a five-member family for a month,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd