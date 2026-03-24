Telangana offers major discounts on EVs for govt employees

The Telangana government has launched an initiative to offer discounts on electric vehicles to state government employees.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday described it as a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage the adoption of EVs as an eco-friendly alternative to vehicles that run on fossil fuel.
Prabhakar said the government has successfully secured discounts of up to 20% on electric two- and four-wheelers for state government employees. This was done after multiple rounds of negotiations with leading EV manufacturers Mahindra Electric, Ola Electric, Gravton Motors, and Ather Energy, he said, adding that this could translate into savings of up to Rs 4 lakh per employee for around 5 lakh government employees across Telangana.
“With the additional 20% purchase discount, on top of the existing 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees, Telangana is making EV ownership among the most affordable in the country. By empowering government employees as early adopters, we are accelerating the transition towards cleaner mobility across society,” said the minister.
Prabhakar said that to support this transition to EV, charging infrastructure would be expanded across the state, from the Telangana Secretariat to district and mandal-level government offices, as well as major public parking spaces, ensuring convenience and confidence for EV users. At the same time, he has also called on hotels, malls, commercial complexes, and public parks to set up EV charging facilities, making charging accessible in everyday parking spaces.
Announcing the scheme, Prabhakar said that the state was moving beyond mere encouragement by seeking to make EVs more affordable, accessible and practical for everyday use, beginning with incentives and measures aimed at government employees.
“When our government fleet goes electric, everyone in Telangana breathes cleaner air. This is governance that serves both people and the planet,” said minister Prabhakar.
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In 2024, within a year of taking office, the Telangana government had announced and executed 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, taxis, autorickshaws, goods carriers, tractors, and buses, as part of its public EV policy.
Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy recently announced that all government departments must henceforth purchase only EVs. Even vehicles hired by government departments within core urban areas must now be electric. The state already operates more than 2,800 electric buses as part of its public transport fleet.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More