Telangana offers major discounts on EVs for govt employees

The Telangana government has launched an initiative to offer discounts on electric vehicles to state government employees.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday described it as a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage the adoption of EVs as an eco-friendly alternative to vehicles that run on fossil fuel.

Prabhakar said the government has successfully secured discounts of up to 20% on electric two- and four-wheelers for state government employees. This was done after multiple rounds of negotiations with leading EV manufacturers Mahindra Electric, Ola Electric, Gravton Motors, and Ather Energy, he said, adding that this could translate into savings of up to Rs 4 lakh per employee for around 5 lakh government employees across Telangana.