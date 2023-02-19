Telangana DGP orders probe into death of alleged chain snatcher after ‘custodial torture’

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar has ordered an investigation by a senior officer into the death of a 35-year-old man suspected of snatching gold chains from women in the Medak district of the state days after he was picked up by the police.

Kumar directed Inspector General of Police (Multizone 1) S Chandrashekar Reddy to select a deputy superintendent of police from the Kamareddy district to investigate the allegations made by the wife of Mohammed Khadeer under his supervision.

The police in the Medak district said they had picked up Khadeer, who was earlier allegedly involved in at least two incidents of chain snatchings, from his sister’s house in Hyderabad on January 30 and let him go after ascertaining that he was not involved in the case they were investigating.

However, Khadeer fell sick on February 7 complaining of pain in his stomach and was admitted to a hospital in Medak town by his wife. He was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on February 8.

Khadeer’s wife Sidheshwari recorded a video of him while in the hospital bed, saying he was actually picked up by the police on January 27 and was kept at the Medak town police station and was beaten up by Sub-Inspector A Rajshekar and police constables K Pavan and R Prashanth. Shortly after recording the video, Khadeer died.

Sidheshwari has alleged that after he returned from the police station, he was hardly able to walk and complained of body pains. She alleged in her complaint to Medak Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini the police used third-degree torture on her husband to force him to confess to stealing gold ornaments.

AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin took up the case with SP Priyadarshini and submitted a representation seeking the dismissal of the three policemen. Mohiuddin demanded that the three policemen must be booked under Section 302 for murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The MLA had also demanded that the state government must pay ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Khadeer’s family and allot a two-bedroom house in Medak.

Advertisement

All three policemen have been transferred to other police stations from Medak pending the inquiry.