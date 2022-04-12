Telangana: DGP Mahendar Reddy launches transgender protection cell

Telangana police launched a special cell Tuesday to ensure safety and security of transgender persons.

DGP M Mahendar Reddy said the ‘Pride Place’ Transgender (LGBTQIA+) Persons Protection Cell will act as a one-stop solution for issues faced by the transgender community.

The trans people protection cell will be headed by the Additional Director General of Police (Women Safety) Swati Lakra, as per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, which states that “every State Government shall set up a Transgender Protection Cell under the Director General of Police in the State to monitor cases of offences against Transgender Persons.”

Operating out of the Women Safety Wing headquarters, the Pride Place will be handled by a police inspector and three sub-inspectors and constables, among others. Moreover, a trans person has been chosen to coordinate with the police and legal experts.

On the occasion, the DGP released a logo of the Pride Place and a booklet containing the details of the standard operating procedures of the cell. He said this special cell will go a long way in ensuring justice for the members of the community. “This cell is an effort to ensure that trans people are accorded the same dignity as anyone else and they are able to live respectfully according to their gender identity,” said ADGP Lakra.

The Special Cell will work towards preventing crime, monitor cases of offences against transgender persons and ensure timely registration of cases, investigation and prosecution of such offences, and so on. It is also tasked with creating awareness about the rights of transgender persons among the public and sensitising stakeholders in order to implement transgender laws in the state, said a press release from the Additional DGP (Women Safety).

Dr Mamatha Raghuveer from Tharuni NGO and Tashi Choedup from Anveshi Research Centre, among others, attended the programme.