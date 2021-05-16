Telangana designates two hospitals for treatment of Black Fungus, issues guidelines

Amidst rising concerns over the emergence of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, the Telangana government designated the Gandhi General Hospital and state-run ENT Hospital as nodal centers for its treatment.

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare also issued guidelines to prevent fungal infection, especially in the post COVID recovery phase. The decision comes in the wake of an increase in instances of mucormycosis being reported from across the state.

In a statement to the media, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, the director of Public Health, said “Black fungus is not a new disease. Mucormycosis is more common in people with diabetes and organ transplants. It is treated with antifungal drugs along with surgical debridement. It is known that the disease is spread due to overuse of steroid medication given to patients during COVID and improper cleaning of oxygen delivery devices.”

The official circular stressed on better management of sugar levels in diabetics during COVID treatment, with or without steroids. It also stressed on judicious use of steroids by observing correct timing, dose, and duration. The Health Department had earlier tried to allay fears among the public stating that the condition was rare and limited to immunocompromised patients.

The guidelines also underline the use of clean, sterile water for humidifiers during the oxygen therapy as well as judicious use of antibiotics and antifungals. The department has issued instructions to all public and private hospitals on precautions and measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the infection.

The Director of Medical Education, Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, issued orders designating ENT hospital as the nodal center for treatment of mucormycosis cases. If they are still Covid positive or need multidisciplinary treatment, those cases may be referred to Gandhi Hospital. Wherever there is a need for ophthalmologist intervention, the services of SD Eye Hospital need to be used,” Dr. Reddy said.