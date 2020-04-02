Telangana: 3 dead, 30 new COVID-19 cases – all linked to Nizamuddin Markaz

People being taken to hospital from Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) People being taken to hospital from Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Three persons died and 30 tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Telangana, taking the number of total deaths in the state to nine while the total positive cases rose to 127. Incidentally, the 30 new cases and all nine deaths, including Wednesday’s three, were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area during mid-March.

“In Telangana, the virus is spreading from those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and through them their family members according to the medical reports,” a statement from the office of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read.

“On Wednesday, 30 patients were tested positive. Two in Gandhi Hospital, one in Yashoda Hospital died on Wednesday. With this, the death toll due to Corona virus reached 9 in the State. The three died on Wednesday and 30 who tested positive are those who went to Markaz. The six who died earlier were also those who went to Markaz.

Initially, the virus spread among those who came from abroad and through them it spread to others. They are all recovering. Many of them were discharged. No case among them was serious. Nobody died. But the positive cases for the past few days are all those who went to Markaz. Hence the Telangana government has decided to conduct tests on those who went to Markaz. There is a need to conduct tests on 300 more who went to the Markaz,” the statement said.

KCR said the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and sought people’s cooperatation. He held a 10-hour long review meeting to discuss the virus spread in the state, treatment given to patients and implementation of the lockdown.

The chief minister also said the government is giving top priority to the safety and protection of the medical staff providing treatment to the coronavirus victims by making arrangments for the supply of PPE kits, N-95 Masks, and Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin tablets.

