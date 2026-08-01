Days after Meta India chief was booked, Telangana transfers Cyber Crime DCP

The government has relieved V Aravind Babu of his duties and asked him to report to the state police headquarters. (Photo: Facebook)

The Telangana government has transferred Cyber Crimes Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) V Aravind Babu, a day after the Cyber Crimes Wing booked Meta India’s head and multiple Facebook and Instagram handles in two cases over alleged objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The content was in connection with the recent NEET paper leak protests.

Sources said the Congress government, which supported the CJP protests, was surprised by the two cases registered against the social media platforms. Senior police officers were also reportedly taken aback by the development and were left embarrassed when the CM’s office questioned them about the cases being filed based on complaints by BJP supporters. After verifying that the complaints had been made by BJP supporters and that the cases were filed based on them, the government relieved Babu of his duties and asked him to report to the state police headquarters.