Days after Meta India chief was booked, Telangana transfers Cyber Crime DCP

The content was in connection with the recent NEET paper leak protests.
Sources said the Congress government, which supported the CJP protests, was surprised by the two cases registered against the social media platforms. Senior police officers were also reportedly taken aback by the development and were left embarrassed when the CM’s office questioned them about the cases being filed based on complaints by BJP supporters. After verifying that the complaints had been made by BJP supporters and that the cases were filed based on them, the government relieved Babu of his duties and asked him to report to the state police headquarters.
On July 29, based on several complaints received from BJP supporters, the Telangana Cyber Crimes Wing registered two cases over alleged morphed and objectionable social media content targeting the PM, naming operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as Meta India’s head. The company said it removed some of the allegedly objectionable content after receiving valid legal orders.
The cases were registered on July 29 on complaints by BJP supporters, backed by BJP spokesperson N V S Subhash, who alleged that manipulated videos and images of Modi were circulated on social media. Subhash alleged that 20 Facebook and Instagram accounts were using morphed content and sought action against Meta for hosting it.
“On behalf of Telangana BJP karyakartas, we seek an investigation into certain Instagram accounts that have been publishing and circulating content which, in our opinion, is derogatory towards the Prime Minister and appears to promote narratives that may be prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and public order of the nation,” he said in his complaint.
A second complaint alleged that some Instagram handles circulated “obscene” videos and images. “I came across multiple morphed and digitally manipulated videos and images depicting the Prime Minister, US President and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in an obscene, derogatory and misleading manner. Such content has the potential to mislead the public,” he wrote in his complaint.
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The Telangana Police have invoked relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, naming operators of the identified accounts and Meta India’s head as co-accused.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More