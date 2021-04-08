Covid-19 cases cross 2000-mark in Telangana, Begum Bazar traders to shut shop by 5 pm

In the wake of rising coronavirus infections in Telangana, particularly in Greater Hyderabad, traders at one of the oldest markets in Hyderabad have announced self-imposed restrictions. The state government has clarified — on multiple occasions — that it would not consider imposing a lockdown.

In Begum Bazar, a wholesale hub for items ranging from pulses to jewelry, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has resolved to keep the shops open only between 9 am and 5 pm, starting April 9. At a meeting on Wednesday, the members have stressed on the need for wearing masks and ensuring personal hygiene through use of sanitisers as well as social distancing. The association asked its members to push for wearing masks among customers and even provide the customers with masks if they don’t carry one.

In the past, different traders associations have imposed restrictions in timings. When the number of coronavirus cases rose rapidly in the city last year, the traders here had voluntarily observed lockdown.

According to the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, over 2,000 fresh cases were recorded on Wednesday, the highest in 2021. With 2,055 new infections, the cumulative caseload has gone past 3.14 lakh. Seven deaths reported on Wednesday took the total fatalities to 1,741. Till date, Telangana has as many as 13,362 active cases of Covid-19. Of them, 8263 are quarantined in their homes or government institutions. The state conducted 87,332 tests on Wednesday.

The highest number of cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad (398), Medchal-Malkajgiri ( 214), and Rangareddy (174) districts. Nizamabad and Nirmal districts, which share the border with Maharashtra, have reported 169 and 100 cases, respectively. Jagtial district, which shares its borders with Nizamabad and Nirmal districts, has also reported 99 cases, showing a steep rise in cases. Kamareddy, another district sharing the border with Maharashtra, has also witnessed a steep rise in the number of positive cases. It reported 58 cases on Wednesday.