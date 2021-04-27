scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Telangana reports record 10,122 Covid-19 cases on Monday

Taking the active caseload to 69,221 patients, as many as 10,122 new infections were reported across the state till 8 pm Monday, according to a medical bulletin released this morning.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
April 27, 2021 11:37:26 am
Covid-19 patients are treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The number of new coronavirus infections in Telangana crossed the 10,000-figure on Monday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Taking the active caseload to 69,221 patients, as many as 10,122 new infections were reported across the state till 8 pm Monday, according to a medical bulletin released this morning. At least 52 people succumbed to the virus on the same day, another grim record for the state.

As the test positivity rate rose to 10.75 per cent on Tuesday, Greater Hyderabad recorded maximum new infections with 1,440 cases. The caseload has been on a steady rise since mid-March and the Telangana Health Department has warned of a surge in cases till the end of May.

Telangana conducted 99,638 tests on Monday, of which results of about 5,474 are awaited.

Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, two districts adjoining the state capital, have recorded a maximum of 751 and 621 cases, respectively. Warangal Urban district recorded 653 new cases on Monday. As of date, 29 of the total 33 districts have reported cases in three digits. Mulugu, Gadwal, Asifabad, and Narayanpet have reported 79, 78, 77, and 38 cases, respectively.

Of the 46,324 beds available in both private and government hospitals across the state, 20,423 are occupied. Of these 20,423 patients, 5,841 are undergoing treatment in government hospitals. Of the entire hospital admissions at present, 10,114 are on oxygen support and 5,827 are in ICU beds. Only 797 more ICU beds are vacant in government hospitals as of Tuesday morning, whereas another 2,623 ICU beds are available and vacant in private hospitals.

Gandhi hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), two of the biggest government-run hospitals exclusively offering treatment for Covid-19, have no ICU beds vacant. All 619 and 137 ICU beds, respectively, are occupied.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,15,294 doses of vaccine against coronavirus were administered on Monday across the state.

