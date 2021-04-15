Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Telangana govt says wear a mask even at home

Underlining the fact that the coronavirus situation in Telangana is getting worse with every passing day, the state Health Department has appealed to people to wear masks even while inside their homes. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Sreenivasa Rao, in a video message on Wednesday evening, also warned of a scenario in the state akin to that of Maharashtra if the trend of new infections continues.

“We have seen a sudden spurt in the number of new infections in the last four weeks. The situation is likely to remain the same for another 4 to 6 weeks,” Dr Rao said. Asking people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, he added, “If the situation persists, Telangana can tomorrow become like Maharashtra. We may face a shortage of beds in the coming weeks.” He said so while admitting that some hospitals have already reported an unavailability of beds for Covid-19 treatment.

According to Dr Rao, the state government has not imposed lockdown, curfew or any other restrictions keeping in mind the livelihoods of people and also the state’s economy. “That does not mean the situation is not grave. It is extremely grave. At present, the virus is spreading very fast. If someone in a family is infected, it takes only a few hours or about a day or two for the entire family to get infected.

“From now on, please wear masks even when you are with family members inside your homes. When you go out for work and return home, you may infect others like children and elders unknowingly, leading to hospitalisation and death,” Dr Rao said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, state Health Minister Eatala Rajender too observed that some private hospitals were sending Covid-19 patients to government-run hospitals at the last moment, when they had no prospect of recovery or survival. Speaking to reporters at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) after a hospital visit, the minister asked private, corporate, and super-specialty hospitals to put an end to this practice immediately. He noted that many patients referred to Gandhi hospital were not able to survive for 24 hours after admission. This will not be tolerated, he said.

Telangana reports 3,307 new Covid-19 cases

With 3,307 new infections recorded on Wednesday, the state’s cumulative caseload stands at 3,38,045. At least eight Covid fatalities were reported on the same day, for the second consecutive day. As of date, Telangana has 27,861 Covid patients active and under treatment. While 18,685 of them are in home or institutional quarantine, 9,176 are admitted in various hospitals, according to the health bulletin issued Thursday morning.

Greater Hyderabad continues to record the highest number of new infections, with 446 new cases reported on Wednesday. Adjoining Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded 314 new infections, while Rangareddy recorded 277 fresh cases. Khammam, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Nalgonda, and Sangareddy reported over a hundred new cases on the same day.

The test positivity ratio has jumped to 3.1 per cent even as the state tested 1,06,627 samples for the viral infection. The recovery rate in the state has declined to 91.22 per cent and the case fatality ratio has risen to 0.52 per cent. In continuation with the trend, the per cent of symptomatic patients in the cumulative caseload has further declined to 19.2 per cent, suggesting that as many as 80.8 per cent of patients are asymptomatic.