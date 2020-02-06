Telangana: Another man gets death penalty for rape, second in a week

According to police, he lured the three young women aged between 14 to 18 years under the pretext of dropping them home but took them to his agricultural field which was a secluded area on the outskirts of Hajipur. (Representational Image) According to police, he lured the three young women aged between 14 to 18 years under the pretext of dropping them home but took them to his agricultural field which was a secluded area on the outskirts of Hajipur. (Representational Image)

A Telangana court in Yadadri district awarded death sentence to Srinivas Reddy for rape and murder of three young women in Hajipur village. This is the second judgment in a week where a court has ordered death sentence to rapists in Telangana.

Srinivas, an auto mechanic, committed the crimes over two-and-a-half years. According to police, he lured the three young women aged between 14 to 18 years under the pretext of dropping them home but took them to his agricultural field which was a secluded area on the outskirts of Hajipur. There, he raped and strangled them to death and buried the bodies in an abandoned farm well.

On April 25 last year, the body of a missing 14-year-old school student was found in the farm well. On April 28, the Rachakonda Police detained Reddy after eye-witnesses and technical evidence revealed that he had offered to drop the student to her home in the village. He later confessed to not only raping and killing her but revealed that he had raped and killed a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old belonging to the same village as well.

As the horrors committed by Reddy came to light on April 30 last year, angry villagers of Hajipur first torched his 2-bedroom tenement in the village and later demolished a portion of the house.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said that Srinivas Reddy also confessed to stabbing to death a commercial sex worker at a lodge in Kurnool city in 2018 but she survived.

On January 30, a fast track court in Adilabad district handed over death sentences to three accused in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

On November 24, the Dalit woman was waylaid by the three accused while she was walking on a lonely stretch of road between Yellapatur and Ramayana Thanda villages in Lingapur mandal. The accused, Sheikh Babu, Sheikh Maqdoom and Sheikh Shabuddin, took her to a nearby forest area and raped her. When she resisted attempts at strangulation, they allegedly stabbed her several times and slit her throat, police said. The Komaram Bheem Asifabad district police filed a chargesheet against three within 20 days of the incident. On January 30, all three were awarded death sentences. The court observed that the three committed a very gruesome crime and deserved no mercy.

On December 6 last year, four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor at Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad were shot dead by police when they allegedly tried to attack them while they were taken to a spot for the crime reconstruction.

