Telangana cop, son booked for flouting quarantine

In a first, Telangana police have registered a case against a senior police officer and his son, who has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, on charges of “disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant” by flouting quarantine conditions.

The COVID-19 patient, P26, is a 23-year-old man with a travel history to London. He returned home in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on March 18. He was declared ‘Covid positive’ on the evening of March 22.

On his return home, he not only did not quarantine himself at home but also traveled to their native, Mittapalli village in Khammam district. He is said to have met with a lot of people in the village.

The health department’s rapid response teams have identified the patient’s direct contacts and shifted them to home quarantine. Those in quarantine include the patient’s family members, cook, two PSOs, and others from the Mittapalli village.

The case was registered against the sub-divisional police officer at the Kothagudem one-town police station as he did not inform authorities about his son’s return from London. According to the police, the patient reached Hyderabad from London via Dubai. He reached home in Kothagudem at around 6.30 a.m on March 18. On March 19, he attended a function in Chintalapudi in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and traveled to other places, said police.

On Monday, while speaking to media, health minister Etala Rajender referring to the DSP’s case wondered how educated people were also behaving irresponsibly. Assuring action against the DSP, he said “It is a matter of nation’s future. We are allowing such people for home quarantine believing they would follow instructions. It is the duty of parents not to let them roam outside. When we are registering a case against a DSP rank officer, one should understand the severity of the situation.”

The number of positive COVID-19 patients in Telangana has reached 33 with six new cases reported on Monday. Of the 33, as many as 31 have travel history to foreign countries whereas two others are close contacts of two infected patients.

