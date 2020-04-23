Telangana: Cop pays for stranded Himachali man’s medical expense, wins praise from CM Jai Ram Thakur

Inspector BL Lakshminarayana Reddy of Kukatpally Police Station with patient. (Source: Police) Inspector BL Lakshminarayana Reddy of Kukatpally Police Station with patient. (Source: Police)

An act of kindness by a police inspector in Hyderabad is receiving plaudits from far and wide, including from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

A few days ago, Inspector BL Lakshminarayana Reddy of Kukatpally Police Station under Cyberabad not only rescued a stranded man from Himachal Pradesh by admitting him to a hospital but also paid for his medical expenses. Lalit Kumar, a native of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, was stranded in Kukatpally and in need of an emergency operation.

It was one of the calls on the TS DGP Covid-19 control room on April 16, informing police that there was someone from a different state who needed medical attention.

The control room immediately referred the matter to Kukatpally Police, from where the matter was taken over by Inspector Lakshminarayana Reddy. During his interaction with the patient, Reddy discovered that Kumar was suffering from appendix pain, and needed immediate medical attention.

According to a press release from police, “As he was not having sufficient money for his medical expenses, Lakshminarayana Reddy took the lead. He not only got him admitted in the hospital but also paid, for the medical bills of the Lalit Kumar.”

Following his selfless act, Reddy said he received a call from Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur;s office thanking him for going beyond his call of duty to help. “I received a call from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Office on 20th of this, wherein they thanked me. I have just followed the orders of my commissioner of police Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS who in every meeting reminds us, that the life of every person living in the state is our responsibility, no matter where they hail from,” said Reddy.

Subsequently, the CM’s office also also issued a letter of appreciation for the inspector. “You not only helped in admitting him in hospital but also paid an amount of Rs 20,000 on account of surgery bill out of your pocket,” read the letter dated April 22.

The chief minister said the act was a great gesture and appreciated his ‘exemplary effort’. “Your deed is an inspiration to all the persons involved in the fight against Covid-19,” the letter read.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar also appreciated the Reddy’s humanitarian gesture and also urged policemen to always go beyond the call of duty, if required, to save the lives of people, during these tough times.

