Telangana lists containment zones: Mahabubnagar tops with 192, Medchal-Malkajgiri has none

Medics screen people for COVID-19 diagnosis, at a government hospital in Hyderabad (PTI Photo) Medics screen people for COVID-19 diagnosis, at a government hospital in Hyderabad (PTI Photo)

Telangana has 1,057 containment zones as of date. Nearly five months after the first SARS-COV-2 positive case was reported in Hyderabad, the state health department has officially issued a list of containment zones across the state Tuesday morning.

This comes after repeated criticism from the Telangana High Court that has been directing the state to reveal all necessary information about the COVID-19 situation.

According to the list, Mahabubnagar district tops the list with 192 containment zones, followed by Rangareddy with 164 containment zones. The jurisdiction of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is third in the list of maximum containment zones with 92 areas.

Follow Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus LIVE updates

Under the GHMC limits, the Charminar zone tops the list with 31 of the total 92 containment zones in Hyderabad. Areas in and around Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, and Rajendranagar appear to be having a lot of cases. The Secunderabad zone, with localities like Musheerabad and Amberpet, has 23 containment zones.

Similarly, the Khairatabad zone has 14 containment zones, followed by the Serilingampally zone with 10, and Kukatpally zone nine. LB Nagar zone has the least number of containment zones in the city with just five.

Coronavirus Explained Covid-19 vaccine tracker: India at the centre of vaccine and Moderna's phase III trials

Uttar Pradesh now tests more than other states

Now, stroke risk found low in hospitalised Covid patients Click here for more

According to the medical bulletin, districts like Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhongir have no containment zones. Against Siddipet district, the medical bulletin mentions N/A, indicating not available.

However, there are no further details available with respect to the number of houses under these containment zones.

It is also surprising to know that Mahabubnagar which reported 161 cases in the last seven days, between July 21 and July 27, has 182 containment zones, whereas Medchal-Malkajgiri district, which reported 554 cases in the same period, has no containment zones.

Rangareddy district, on the other hand, reported 1,108 cases in the same period and has 164 containment zones. And the GHMC area which reported 4,568 cases in the last seven days has only 92 containment zones.

READ | Coronavirus testing centres in Telangana: Full list of ICMR-approved labs

The medical bulletin for Monday, issued Tuesday morning, also said that a total of 1610 new cases on Monday have taken the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 57,142. The total number of samples tested so far is 3,79,081.

With 803 recoveries reported on Monday, the total number of patients having recovered from the disease stands at 42,909. The recovery rate stands at 75.1 per cent.

As of date, ,patients are active and under treatment, with 8479 of them being monitored under home or institutional isolation. As many as 480 persons have succumbed to the disease as of date.

A break-up of positive cases on the basis of gender, according to the latest bulletin, shows that 65.6 per cent of the patients are male. The age-wise breakup of data suggests that 17.7 per cent of males who have contracted the virus were in the age group 31-40 years. For females, the maximum number of cases, 7.9 per cent, was in the age group 21-30 years. A similar breakup of fatalities suggests that 53.87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd