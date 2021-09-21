Telangana: Congress, TRS workers clash outside TPCC chief’s residence

Clashes broke out between Congress and TRS workers here on Tuesday, after supporters of the ruling party tried to burn an effigy of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy near his Jubilee Hills residence.

A small group of TRS workers tried to demonstrate near the Congress leader’s residence on Tuesday afternoon. But even as they were being stopped by police, supporters of the state Congress chief retaliated with sticks. Both the groups were seen pelting stones and sticks at each other.

AR Srinivas, DCP (West Zone), told IndianExpress.com that police have received a complaint from TRS workers who sustained injuries and necessary action was being taken based on the complaint.

Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Srawan condemned the ‘attack’ on the TPCC chief’s residence by TRS workers. He tweeted that the ruling party was setting a wrong precedent by attacking residences and party offices.

Meanwhile, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior vice-president Mallu Ravi addressed the Congress workers and asked them to burn effigies of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao across the state.

Reddy has been sharpening his attack on the ruling party for quite some time and dragged the name of TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao into an ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate related to a drug scandal involving celebrities. The minister has filed a defamation case against the TPCC chief.

Reddy had challenged Rama Rao to undergo a drug test as part of his ‘White Challenge’. While Rao accepted the challenge, he called it below his stature to undergo a test with Reddy and instead challenged former AICC chief and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to undergo a drug test along with him.