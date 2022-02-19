Telangana Congress student wing chief held for ‘stealing donkey’ after protests on CM’s birthday

The chief of National Students’ Union of India’s Telangana unit Balmoor Venkat was arrested by Karimnagar police Friday for allegedly stealing a donkey.

Venkat (30) and six others have been charged under Sections related to punishment for theft, unlawful assembly, provocation with intent to cause riot, an intentional insult to provocate another person, and relevant Sections under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IT Act. The complaint was registered at Jammikunta police station.

Telangana state NSUI president @VenkatBalmoor arrested yesterday late night on charges of stealing a “DONKEY” What else can you expect from Telangana police under KCR’s rule…?! What do you think about this…? pic.twitter.com/fuW0VAIqzX — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 18, 2022

On Thursday, Venkat, on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday, had organised a protest in which he made a donkey wear a poster of the CM and cut a cake. A complaint was filed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists at the police station seeking action against the Congress members. While TRS organised three days of state-wide celebrations to mark the CM’s birthday, the state Congress chief Reventh Reddy had called for protests.

Following Venkat’s arrest, Revanth Reddy tweeted: “What else can you expect from Telangana police under KCR’s rule…?! What do you think about this…?”

Manickam Tagore, the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Telangana, said: “Unbelievable by KCR @TelanganaCMO garu, how crazy when power goes into your head you can put false cases against a student leader. No words to condemn the misuse of power by Telangana first Hitler.”

Unbelievable by KCR @TelanganaCMO garu , how crazy when power goes into your head you can put false cases against a student leader 🤦🏻

No words to condemn the misuse of power by Telangana first Hitler . https://t.co/ddkckgHepg — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) February 18, 2022

Taking to Twitter, AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan called it the “height of stupidity”.

Out on bail, Venkat, while talking to indianexpress.com, said that such protests using donkeys was popular during Telangana’s statehood movement and was organised by many national-level leaders.

“How can the ruling party celebrate the CM’s birthday for three days when farmers, students, youngsters and unemployed people are suffering? Such celebrations demoralise everyone. We have our right to protest,” Venkat said, adding that the donkey belonged to one of their own people and there was no theft involved.