Telangana Cong demands separate law to deal with hate speech cases

In the backdrop of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s alleged blasphemous remarks and her suspension from the party, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has urged the state government to explore options for enacting a law to deal with hate speech cases.

Expressing serious concern over the spurt in hate speech incidents in the state, former minister and ex-leader of Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said: “There should be a separate law to deal with hate speech cases with provision of immediate arrest and speedy trial. Hate speech instances are on the rise as appropriate and timely action is not being taken against the culprits. Some BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders have repeatedly been hurting the religious sentiments of other communities,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was backing the communal elements by not taking action against them. He alleged that the TRS, the BJP and the AIMIM have jointly conspired to vitiate the atmosphere in Telangana. “A simple analysis of the recent statements by BJP, AIMIM and TRS leaders reveals a pattern to polarise society and distract the people from real issues,” he said.

Shabbir said if the TRS government was not party to BJP-AIMIM’s game plan to communalise the situation in Telangana then it should take action against those behind the recent hate speeches. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his last visit to Hyderabad, announced that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will scrap the 4 per cent quota in jobs and education for Muslims. “Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay must have made over a dozen provocative statements in the recent past against the Muslim community, the Urdu language and other issues. But no action was taken against him,” he said.

Claiming that there was a secret tie-up between the TRS and the BJP, Shabbir wanted to know why Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao did not react to Shah’s threat to remove the quota for the Muslims. “With his silence, KCR has endorsed the views expressed by Shah,’’ Shabbir said.

He said the CM’s son, Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR), “creates a lot of hue and cry on Twitter’’ but does nothing on the ground.