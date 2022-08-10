Telangana: College student attacked with knife in park for rejecting marriage proposal

A 21-year-old student in Telangana’s Nalgonda town was brutally attacked Tuesday evening by her college mate for rejecting his marriage proposal, said the police Wednesday.

The police detained Meesala Rohith, 21, for the attempted murder Tuesday night. The survivor was admitted to a nearby hospital with multiple stab injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the survivor and the accused know each other for about two years. After her parents learnt about their relationship, the woman started to avoid him.

They said Rohith asked her to meet him at Forest Park in Nalgonda town on Tuesday to talk out their differences. He had been pursuing her to marry him, going against her parents, they added.

After the woman stood firm on her decision, Rohith took out a knife and stabbed her multiple times. As he fled the park, onlookers came to her rescue and took her to a nearby hospital.

“She received a deep cut on the lips and right hand other than knife wounds on the neck and abdomen. We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. An investigation is progressing and we have taken Rohith into custody Tuesday night. The survivor is out of danger as she was brought to hospital without any delay,” Rema Rajeswari, Nalgonda district’s Superintendent of Police, told indianexpress.com.

During their investigation, the police came to know that the accused and the woman belonged to two different communities and their parents were against their relationship.

“The survivor belongs to the BC community and the accused is SC. About four months ago, the survivor’s parents met the parents of the accused to convince him to back off. They warned the accused and his family of dire consequences,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

While the accused continued to pursue her and kept contacting her on and off, her stand was clear as she did not want to go against the parents. “The accused has been aggressive in his behaviour even as she said she was not interested in going ahead in the relationship. He could not take no for an answer,” said the officer.

The police are yet to question the accused to know if he had help from others in the offence or if he had made unsuccessful attempts to assault her in the past.