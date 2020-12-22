Telangana: Cold wave likely to continue for more two-three days

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop for clothes on a street in Hyderabad (AP)

A cold wave is currently prevailing over Telangana and is likely to continue for another two to three days, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad informed Tuesday. The minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees C in isolated places, the forecast says.

On Tuesday, the IMD recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees C from Adilabad, followed by 7.2 degrees C in Medak, and 10.4 degrees C in Hyderabad. These minimum temperatures recorded in Medak and Hyderabad are 6.6 degrees C and 4.7 degrees C, respectively, lesser than normal.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society, which has 1044 automated weather stations across the state, recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state in Sangareddy district’s Kohir. The station recorded 3.4 degrees C. This was followed by Arli T(3.6 degrees C) and Ginnedari(3.9 degrees C) in Adilabad and Asifabad districts, respectively.

In Hyderabad, the TSDPS recorded the lowest minimum of 7.3 degrees C and 7.8 degrees C from Rajendranagar and BHEL factory in Ramachandrapuram, respectively. West Marredpally, Macha Bollaram, Gachibowli, Bandlaguda, and Quthbullapur, etc have recorded less than 10 degrees C Tuesday morning.

K Nagarathna, the director of IMD Hyderabad, said that the present synoptic conditions indicated the presence of an anti-cyclonic wind circulation over Central India and northerly and north-easterly winds over Telangana, resulting in cold-wave conditions. “Under the impact of these winds, Telangana is likely to experience cold wave conditions during two to three days over northern and western districts of the state. In isolated places, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees celsius and temperatures are likely to be around 10 to 13 degrees C in most parts,” she said. “Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail and mist conditions are likely to occur over Hyderabad and adjoining areas and Northern Telangana districts.”

