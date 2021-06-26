Telangana CM to hold all-party meeting on Dalit Empowerment Scheme on June 27

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the empowerment of Dalits in the state. At the day-long meeting on Sunday, the CM will seek views to prepare guidelines for the CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme, informed the Chief Minister’s Office.

The meeting comes in the wake of the death of a Dalit woman, Mariamma, in the custody of Rachakonda police on June 18. She was brought to the police station in connection to a theft case along with two others. She is reported to have collapsed at the police station and died. Mariamma (45), a native of Chintakani of Khammam district, had been working as a domestic help at a pastor’s house in Addagudur in Yadadri district.

While the Telangana High Court has ordered a judicial probe in the matter and directed a second autopsy of the deceased after exhumation of the body, the Chief Minister on Friday announced a government job for Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran, a house and Rs 15 lakh as ex gratia apart from Rs 10 lakh to each of her two daughters.

Meanwhile, the CM also instructed DGP M Mahendar Reddy to visit Chintakani and inquire about the incident. He has also asked the DGP to meet the family members of the deceased.

“There is a need for society to change its attitude towards the Dalits. Especially the attitude and behaviour of the police towards the Dalits should be in favour of them and in their support. It is unfortunate that when the police machinery is making a qualitative change in maintaining the law and order situation, such an incident took place. We will not pardon such incidents,” the CM said as he ordered stringent action against the police personnel involved in the incident.

The announcement came on a day the CM also gave an audience to the opposition Congress leaders in a rare gesture. Taking everyone by surprise, he received representations on Mariamma’s case from Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress MLAs D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Jaggareddy, and Congress SC Cell Chairman Pritam on Friday.

At the June 27 meeting, the CM has invited all MPs, MLAs, MLCs of all political parties, who represent Dalit communities. “In the newly formed Telangana State, the Telangana government is working for the welfare of Dalits in all the sectors. In the backdrop, the proposed meeting would discuss at length the qualitative development change that the government can bring in and what measures can be taken to achieve this would be discussed at the meeting,” said the CMO statement.

The Rachakonda police commissioner had suspended three policemen at Addagudur police station for negligence in handling the investigation after the Dalit woman’s death in police custody. The suspended policemen include sub-inspector V Maheshwar along with constables Rasheed and Janaia. It was alleged by Congress’ Telangana SC Cell chairman N Preetham that Mariamma, her son Uday and his friend Shiva were badly beaten by the station officers