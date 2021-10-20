Telangana CM seeks action against ganja menace in state, special cell formed for crackdown

Telangana will now constitute a special cell to be headed by a director general-rank officer to arrest the malice of cannabis abuse. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision Wednesday during a meeting with officials of the police department and Prohibition and Excise department to discuss measures to be taken to control illegal cultivation, transport, sale and consumption of cannabis.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM wanted special surveillance at educational institutions. While directing the officials to visit states that have effectively controlled the problem, Rao called for the strengthening of the Enforcement Wing and the flying squads in the Prohibition and Excise Department.

Declaring an all-out war against the menace, the CM asked the officials to increase the number of checkpoints at the state borders, strengthen the communication network and ensure the availability of required vehicles for enforcement purposes. The State Intelligence Department will form a special wing for this purpose, the CM said, assuring cash awards, rewards, and special promotions for producing results. Further, he has also instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan of action to eradicate the production of ganja.

“I have convened this high-level meeting with a lot of pain and concern. One can assess the situation based on the reports that the estranged youth are forming WhatsApp groups, exchanging messages and taking drugs. Innocent youths are falling prey to drug peddlers. Due to the usage of the banned drugs, the mental situation of youths will be harmed and it may lead to some of them committing suicide. De-addiction is a complicated and long procedure. The government is ready to provide anything to you to control this. Eradicate the ganja mafia and don’t spare the criminals whoever they may be,” the CM said, noting that the availability of ganja has increased in the state.

Asking the officials to take a serious note of warning bells, he asked the police Department and Prohibition and Excise Department to work in coordination. “Even the seeds of the cannabis should not be found in the state. Make our state drug-free,” the CM instructed.

Telangana Police as well as the Prohibition and Excise Department have been regularly intercepting transport and supply of ganja but there has been no sign of an end to the menace. Often, the origin of the seized dry ganja is traced to Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from having a large number of consumers of ganja, Hyderabad is also an important transit point in the smuggling route from AP to other parts of the country.

A consignment of 3,400 kg of high-grade ganja was seized from a truck near Hyderabad by the Narcotics Control Bureau in August. The consignment was Maharashtra-bound and originated from the Andhra-Odisha border. A few days before that, Telangana Police busted two such smuggling attempts and seized a total of 4,383 kg ganja, worth over Rs 8.4 crore. Via Hyderabad, the consignment from Andhra Pradesh was destined for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They were caught at the Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts of Eastern Telangana, close to the AP border.