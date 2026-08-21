Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s US trip cancelled after Centre denies clearance

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States has been cancelled after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied permission, saying “clearance from political angle is denied”, his office said on Friday.
Reddy, who had embarked on a 10-day tour of the UK and the US with a ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation on August 20 to sign MoUs with educational institutions, will now return from London to Hyderabad on August 23, instead of leaving for Boston.
“Future of youth, development of state, country should be above politics. I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation-building and the future of the youth,” Reddy said, responding to the development.
Officials said that the state government had sought permission from the Centre on August 16, but only the UK trip was approved. The Centre informed the state government of its refusal of permission after the official delegation reached the UK.
The Chief Minister’s Office is seeking clarity from MEA officials on why permission was denied. Meanwhile, Reddy has instructed the delegation to proceed with the US tour and to sign MoUs with top educational institutions such as Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northeastern University, and Virginia Tech.
‘Want to bring world’s best institutions to India’
On Friday and Saturday, Reddy will meet officials from Oxford, Cambridge and other top British schools in London. “TelanganaRising is unstoppable. The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the Centre’s new education policy, bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth’s aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy Leagues and top global institutions,” Reddy said.
“We will make Hyderabad a global knowledge hub. The creation of universities from Osmania to HCU to JNTU et al made Hyderabad a hub for best human resources. A single school, Hyderabad Public School, has shown how we can lead the world, producing some of the greatest tech leaders. The start of IIT, ISB, IIIT, and NALSAR helped Hyderabad attract top corporations and their GCCs. Now, we will make Hyderabad the home for the world’s greatest education and skills institutions to power our 21st century journey,” he added.
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Reddy said his resolve was to make Hyderabad one of the top global cities, “where any common Indian can get education and certificates from Harvard and Oxford, or an MIT and LBS or LSE”. “While most leaders want to send their children abroad, I want to bring the world’s best to India,” he added.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More