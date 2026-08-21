Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s US trip cancelled after Centre denies clearance

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that when it comes to nation‑building and the future of the youth, "we should all think beyond politics and elections". (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States has been cancelled after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied permission, saying “clearance from political angle is denied”, his office said on Friday.

Reddy, who had embarked on a 10-day tour of the UK and the US with a ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation on August 20 to sign MoUs with educational institutions, will now return from London to Hyderabad on August 23, instead of leaving for Boston.

“Future of youth, development of state, country should be above politics. I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation-building and the future of the youth,” Reddy said, responding to the development.