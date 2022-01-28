scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Telangana CM Rao to chair key meet today on narcotics supply, trade

🔴 The special cell, which will be under the DGP, will have around 1,000 members drawn from various police departments, according to Reddy.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
January 28, 2022 3:19:25 am
Officials said Rao has expressed concern about the "serious drug use and supply problem" in the state, and ordered Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to form a special Narcotic and Organised Crime Control Cell at a review meeting on Wednesday. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is concerned over the seizure of large quantities of narcotics in recent months, and has called a meeting with the police, excise department and other officials on Friday to discuss the situation in the state, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said Rao has expressed concern about the “serious drug use and supply problem” in the state, and ordered Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to form a special Narcotic and Organised Crime Control Cell at a review meeting on Wednesday.

The special cell, which will be under the DGP, will have around 1,000 members drawn from various police departments, according to Reddy.

The decision comes close on the heels of authorities tracing huge quantities of ganja in Telangana in recent months. This includes seizures of about 4,000kg of ganja by Hyderabad City Police, Cyberabad Police and Rachakonda Police.

