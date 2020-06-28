Telangana CM launches year-long celebrations to highlight ‘360-degree personality’ of Narsimha Rao

KCR launched the programme at P V Janmabhoomi at Necklace Road by paying floral tributes to the leader amidst multi-religious prayers. (Source: Twitter/Telangana CMO) KCR launched the programme at P V Janmabhoomi at Necklace Road by paying floral tributes to the leader amidst multi-religious prayers. (Source: Twitter/Telangana CMO)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday launched the year-long celebrations to commemorate the birth centenary of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao.

KCR launched the programme at P V Janmabhoomi at Necklace Road by paying floral tributes to the leader amidst multi-religious prayers. Calling Narsimha Rao a multifaceted personality, KCR said, “The reforms in brought in every field requires knowledge and conviction. He brought reforms in economic policies that are well known and have guided our country. He brought reforms in education too. He took very bold decisions. The centenary celebrations will highlight the 360-degree personality of P V Narasima Rao.” The chief minister demanded a Bharat Ratna for P V Narasimha Rao.

“P V Narasimha Rao rendered yeoman service as the prime minister, freedom fighter, academician, and literary figure. A man with such extraordinary qualities hailed from Telangana is a moment of pride for the State. To recollect and recall the great services rendered by him in various fields, it is decided to celebrate his centenary celebrations on a grand scale,’’ the CM said.

Bronze statues of Rao will be erected in Karimnagar, Warangal, and Hyderabad and at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Setting up a committee to oversee the preparations, the Telanagana government allocated a budget of Rs 10 crores for the P V Narasimha Rao Centenary celebrations.

Shri Narasimha Rao JI belonged to a humble background. He fought injustice from a very young age. I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/FCQfDLH9Od — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2020

On Sunday, tributes poured on social media for the former PM known for ushering in the policy of economic liberalisation in 1991. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his contributions to India during his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. The Congress party also paid tribute. “We honour P. V. Narsimha Rao, a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy. His contributions to the nation shall never be forgotten,” it posted on Twitter.

