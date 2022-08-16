Telangana CM KCR skips Governor’s I-Day dinner at last minute

After initially confirming that he would be present, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday skipped the ‘At Home’ event hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the last minute following which the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders stayed away from the dinner.

Communication was earlier sent to the Raj Bhavan confirming the chief minister’s participation for the event organised in connection with Independence Day celebrations, officials said. Rao was scheduled to leave his official residence Pragathi Bhavan at 6.30 pm and head to the Raj Bhavan, but decided to stay back. The ‘At Home’ event, which then got delayed by about half an hour, commenced after chief secretary Somesh Kumar informed the governor that the chief minister would not be attending, following which she came out and greeted the guests. She later had dinner with Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and his wife.

The state government’s relationship with the Raj Bhavan has been rocky for several months over claims and allegations against each other. It was after a gap of nearly 10 months that chief minister Rao visited the Raj Bhavan on June 28 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Bhuyan.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR visits Raj Bhavan for Chief Justice swearing-in after a gap of 9 months

Earlier in April, the chief minister and leaders of the ruling party had stayed away from participating in the gathering hosted by the governor at the Raj Bhavan ahead of the Ugadi festival. In June, the governor also held a ‘Mahila Darbar’ as an outreach programme to engage with women while the state government was faced with tough questions over allegations regarding the involvement of the rich and influential people in the gang rape of a minor in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

While the governor has repeatedly claimed that the state government was insulting the constitutional office of the governor and not following protocols, several state ministers have alleged that the governor has been acting like a BJP spokesperson.

After the chief minister and the governor exchanged pleasantries at the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice, the government appeared to be irked again when Soundararajan visited the flood-affected areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on July 17-18 to take stock of the situation on the ground when Rao himself was on an official visit there.