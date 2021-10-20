Telangana CM KCR reviews Yadadri temple renovation, donates 1 kg gold

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday donated one kilogram and 16 tolas gold to the renovated Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. He also sought donations from all quarters for the gold coating requiring 125 kg of gold, worth nearly Rs 65 crore.

Rao, during his seven-hour-long inspection of renovation work, announced that the temple would be inaugurated on March 28, 2022, with the conduct of Mahakumbha Samprokshanam (consecration ceremony). A Sudarshana Maha Yagam and other rituals would be performed with 1000 Ritwiks under the supervision of the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy a week before the grand ceremony. Over 6000 Ritwiks along with another 4000 priests from major temples across the country would perform rituals during the reopening ceremony, Rao informed.

According to the CM, the government will purchase gold from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for coating the ‘Vimana Gopuram’ on the lines of Tirumala temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. “Since we need a huge quantity of gold, it is decided to accept donations from individuals and organizations. Even donations as small as Rs 11 will be accepted as everyone should feel that Yadadri is their own temple,” Rao said.

After inspecting the works of Integrated Temple City construction, the CM said about 50 acres in the 250 acres sprawling Temple City would be greenery. And 250 cottages would be constructed in the remaining 200 Acres. Each cottage is planned to be constructed with four suites and thereby accommodate 1000 families at a given time. The Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) would accept donations and allow sponsors to name the respective cottage.

After the CM announced his decision to donate gold, several TRS MLAs, MLCs, and industrialists, have come forward to donate to the temple. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLCs K Naveen Kumar, Sambipur Raju, MLAs A Gandhi, M Hanmanth Rao, M Krishna Rao, and KP Vivek Anand announced a donation of one kg of gold each.

Situated about 60 km away from Hyderabad on a hillock, the construction of a new temple in place of the cave temple of Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district started in 2016. The temple renovation project, also aimed at the creation of a mega spiritual centre, costs about Rs 1800 crore.