Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Telangana CM KCR names 9-year-old girl, fulfills parents’ wish

Suresh and Anitha actively participated in the separate statehood movement for Telangana and wanted their daughter, born in 2013, to be given a name by Rao, who was leading the agitation.

Upon learning about the girl, former speaker of the Legislative Assembly and now MLC Madhusudhana Chari took up the matter and brought them to Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister's official residence. (Source: Twitter/ Telangana CMO)

A couple in Telangana’s Bhupalpally district waited for nine years to formally name their daughter as they wanted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to give her a name. And on Sunday, Rao named the girl ‘Mahati’ and offered financial assistance for her studies after the couple met him at his official residence in Hyderabad.

The couple, J Suresh and Anitha from Nandigama, told Rao about how they waited for an opportunity to meet him and their daughter, a class 5 student, had to do with a pet name ‘Chitti’ to date, even in her official documents.

“On hearing about the matter, CM KCR blessed Suresh and Anita and named their nine-year-old daughter ‘Mahati’. The CM presented the couple with clothes and hosted them. Financial assistance was provided for the girl’s education,” said the statement. The couple was pleasantly surprised at Rao’s gesture and expressed gratitude, it added.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:11:33 pm
