Telangana CM KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Metro, says state can carry out Metro expansion even without Centre’s support

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Friday said that the state government can go ahead with the expansion of metro rail corridors across the city, whether the Centre supported it or not. Rao was addressing a gathering at Telangana State Police Academy grounds in Rajendranagar after laying the foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro Corridor at Mindspace junction near the Raidurg metro station.

The state government had recently announced the 31-km corridor at Rs 6,250 crore, which will be fully funded by itself unlike the existing metro corridors crisscrossing the city. Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is a special-purpose vehicle and a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Cooperation (TSIIC).

On Friday, HMDA and GMR Airport authorities handed over cheques for Rs 625 crore each (10 per cent of the project cost) to the chief minister. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the metro mass transport system was the only pollution-free traffic congestion-free commute solution across the world and that there was a requirement for metro corridor expansion across the city and around the city. According to him, 4.3 lakh people are using the city metro currently and this would go up by another 70,000 to 80,000 passengers a day after the implementation of the airport metro.

“There is a need to connect BHEL to this metro. There is a need for a metro along the outer ring road and around Hyderabad too. Whether or not we have the support of the Centre, we can create these facilities on our own in the days to come,” Rao said.

He spoke about the government’s initiatives to address the rising population and infrastructure needs of the city. He said Hyderabad has historically been a cosmopolitan city and not only in history, but in present, too, Hyderabad was among the best in the country and the world.

He recalled that Hyderabad was among the first in the country to have an electricity supply in 1912 and today, the city has been transformed into “a power island”- meaning, “Hyderabad is integrated into the state’s power generating stations, state and national electricity grid such that there may be power outages in New York, London and Paris but never in Hyderabad”.

This project is different from the proposed phase 2 of HMRL – a 26-km long elevated metro rail from BHEL to Lakdi ka pul and a 5-km stretch between LB Nagar to Nagole terminal stations – at an estimated cost of Rs 8,453 crore. This is being planned as a jointly owned project of the Union and Telangana governments with external financial assistance. Hyderabad Metro is the largest public-private partnership in metro rail across the world and, at present, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) and the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL) operate three corridors covering 69 km.

As for the airport corridor, 27.5 km of the total 31 km is going to be elevated metro while 2.5 km in the airport area will be underground and about 1 km will be at grade or road level. With eight to 10 stations proposed, the airport metro will run at a maximum speed of 120 kmph to cover the entire 31 km stretch in 26 minutes. As per the proposal, the airport metro corridor from Mindspace junction will pass through biodiversity junction, Khajaguda road and reach Nanakramguda junction before proceeding to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) where there is a dedicated Metro Rail Right of Way (RoW) till Shamshabad.