Telangana: CM KCR lays foundation for three new super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday laid the foundation for three super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad. The three new hospitals, which will come up at Alwal, LB Nagar, and Sanathnagar, will be named Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). The state government had on April 21 sanctioned a budget of Rs 2,679 crore to set up the hospitals. Earlier, the state cabinet had approved these new super-speciality hospitals for Hyderabad in June 2021.

The government had established a TIMS at Gachibowli during the first wave of Covid-19 by converting a 15-storeyed sports hostel building adjoining the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The new hospital at Sanathnagar, to be built on a 60-acre land, will have 14 floors and is estimated to cost Rs 882 crore. The hospital at LB Nagar, which will also have 14 floors, is estimated to cost Rs 900 crore and is going to be built on a 21.36-acre plot. Meanwhile, the hospital at Alwal will have five floors and will be constructed on a 28.41-acre plot at a cost of Rs 897 crore. While issuing the administrative sanctions, the government permitted the Engineering wing of the Roads and Buildings Department to invite bids on design-build mode on a turnkey basis.

According to a government release, each TIMS will have 1,000 beds to provide speciality and super-speciality services. The government also envisages offering medical education in speciality and super-speciality courses, nursing and para-medical courses at TIMS facilities along the lines of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.