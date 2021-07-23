Telangana CM calls for permanent solution to floods as rain continues to batter state

Members of an NDRF team work near a drain that has been overflowing owing to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

As incessant rain continues to batter Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for a permanent solution to the annual floods.

Reviewing the situation during a meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister noted that water was flowing abundantly into lakes and water bodies after the construction of irrigation projects where water is available at full capacity throughout the year. “In such a case, the flood situation is becoming alarming,” he said, according to a statement issued by his office.

As of 8 am on Friday, Wankidi and Asifabad in Kumurambheem Asifabad district recorded 361 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest this season, according to the real-time rainfall data provided by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Several parts of the state, especially the catchment areas of rivers Godavari and Krishna, remain submerged. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue till July 24. The water level of both the rivers have been rising at an alarming rate owing to rainfall in the upper areas of neighbouring states.

As the roads are submerged in most localities of north Telangana districts, several villages have been cut off. People living in low lying areas are being moved to safer locations and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed.

The Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts till July 24. Meanwhile, an orange and yellow alert is active for all other districts.

As such, Rao, during the meeting, decided to set up a Flood Management Team consisting of seven officers to respond to alarming situations. He wanted all data records to be maintained and referred for managing situations that may arise in the future.

“In the team, officials who are aware of the measures to be taken on war footing during the floods should be appointed. One of the members should have awareness on managing the rehabilitation camps. One officer should be given the responsibility to alert the Army, Air Force, and NDRF. Another member needs to coordinate with medical and health, R&B, and the panchayat raj departments. Another member should be able to coordinate the general administration, revenue, irrigation, and other such departments, which are involved in flood-related work,” the statement read.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar was instructed to immediately constitute such a team on a permanent basis. The official machinery and the public have been directed to stay alert till August 10 as similar rainfall events are likely to continue till then.