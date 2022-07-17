Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 1,000 crore for action plan to prevent frequent floodings at Bhadrachalam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Sunday that Rs 1,000 crore will be utilised for a “comprehensive” action plan to prevent frequent floodings at the Bhadrachalam town in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

“There is an urgent need to prepare an action plan to safeguard people residing in and around river Godavari catchment areas permanently from heavy floods and inflows in the river every year,’’ he said after arriving at Bhadrachalam to take stock of the flood situation in the area, where, for the first time in several decades, water entered the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple premises and had to be closed.

A view of a flooded area in Bhadrachalam town. (Express photo) A view of a flooded area in Bhadrachalam town. (Express photo)

Chandrashekhar Rao had flown to Warangal in a chopper on Saturday evening, held a meeting with ministers camping in the flood-affected areas, elected representatives, and top district officials and enquired about the flood in Godavari and its numerous tributaries. The issue of protecting Bhadrachalam from floods came up during the meeting.

Sources said that Chandrashekhar Rao directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey of the contours of the town as well as the nearby areas. He asked the officials to seek the advice of retired engineers of the irrigation department and come up with a plan.

“Part of this plan will be to shift all habitants from the low-lying areas to higher locations permanently by offering them houses built by the state government. Apart from the existing embankment, additional steps will be taken to protect the town and the temple from flooding,’’ an official said.

The plan will include construction of permanent houses in colonies at safer areas and moving all the habitants living in low-lying areas, construction of an embankment around the temple known as Bhadrachalam Sita Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam and repair and fortification of the existing embankment, according to the official.