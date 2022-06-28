Telangana CM KCR visits Raj Bhavan for Chief Justice swearing-in after a gap of 9 months

After a gap of nearly nine months, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor, Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. The oath was administered by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Governor and the CM who were not on good terms exchanged pleasantries on the occasion. The relation between the Governor and the state government has been frosty over the past few months with both sides making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, as the Chief Justice of Telanagna High Court. (Express photo) Swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, as the Chief Justice of Telanagna High Court. (Express photo)

While the Governor has accused the state government of not respecting her office and violating protocols whenever she visits a part of the state, the state government had alleged that the Governor was behaving like a BJP leader. The TRS ministers would get peeved when the Governor calls press conferences and makes political statements, and “criticises the state government unfairly”. The relations further soured recently when on June 10, the Governor decided to hold a ‘Mahila Darbar’ to “hear the unheard voices of women” as part of the public engagement programme ‘Praja Darbar’, in the wake of the furore over the gangrape of a minor at an upscale area in Hyderabad on May 28.

(Express photo) (Express photo)

Due to this tug-of-war, the Telangana CM had stopped visiting the Raj Bhavan, and skipped official functions and programmes, including the Republic Day function.