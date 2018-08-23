Telangana CM to meet PM Modi, seek approval for zonal system

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the national capital on Friday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the national capital on Friday.

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it is now Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s turn to lock horns with Centre for failing to address issues concerning the state.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Rao is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers on Friday, to discuss the various issues related to the state. The CM feels that despite several appeals from the state government, the Centre has not given any desired response, an official said.

The CM, who has decided to visit Delhi on his own, is expected to discuss the importance of the zonal system and seek approval for its creation. “Due to the non-clearance of the zonal system by the central government, there has been a delay in the recruitment of the panchayath secretaries and others. The CM expects the prime minister to ensure the government gave its approval to the creation of the zonal system at the earliest,” the official said.

The official added, “Chief Advisor to Telangana Government Rajiv Sharma has been camping in New Delhi for quite some time and has been monitoring the issues concerning the state but the response is not on the expected lines. Hence, the CM has decided to go to New Delhi to monitor the clearances and approvals personally.”

Besides the zonal system, CM Rao is likely to rake up other subjects such as the release of additional FRBM funds, release of Rs 450 Crores for development of backward districts, release of Centre’s share of interest on loans for women societies and farmers, bifurcation of the High Court, funds for regional ring road and allotment of defence lands for building secretariat.

“The CM is of the view that when he meets PM Modi, he should make a mention regarding the cold-hearted attitude of the central government on issues pertaining to the state. The CM will request the PM to take an initiative to solve the issues in the interest of the state. Chief Secretary S K Joshi, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to CM Narsing Rao will accompany the CM to New Delhi,” a top official said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd